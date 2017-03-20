VW expects to discipline more employees in emissions scandal
Volkswagen Group expects to broaden disciplinary action beyond the two dozen employees the carmaker has already suspended as part of its emissions-cheating scandal, Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said. "It is to be expected that there will yet be a whole string of [personnel] consequences," Poetsch told reporters on Monday, ahead of the start of the auto show here.
