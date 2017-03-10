VW expected to plead guilty over dies...

VW expected to plead guilty over diesel emissions

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Volkswagen is scheduled to appear in court Friday to plead guilty to fraud, obstruction of justice and for misrepresenting the capability of vehicles with diesel engines it imported into the U.S. VW expected to plead guilty over diesel emissions Volkswagen is scheduled to appear in court Friday to plead guilty to fraud, obstruction of justice and for misrepresenting the capability of vehicles with diesel engines it imported into the U.S. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mrY7i4 Volkswagen is scheduled to appear in court Friday to plead guilty to fraud, obstruction of justice and for misrepresenting the capability of vehicles with diesel engines it imported into the U.S. The world's largest automaker agreed to pay $4.3 billion in fines and penalties in January but that deal still must be approved by a federal judge, and an executive representing the company is expected ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MB SD Connect Compact 4 2017.3 Star Diagnosis w... 18 hr car-diagnostic-tool 1
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Fordeler med... 22 hr klaraustria 1
News This Is Apparently What Happened To That Ford F... Thu commenters 1
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Voordelen va... Wed klaraustria 1
Super Silca SBB Key Programmer from aliexpress (Mar '14) Wed Mando76 9
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Mar 8 YouPharts 7
News Mexican official reaffirms hard line on tariffs Mar 7 ThomasA 4
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,498 • Total comments across all topics: 279,454,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC