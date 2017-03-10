VW expected to plead guilty over diesel emissions
Volkswagen is scheduled to appear in court Friday to plead guilty to fraud, obstruction of justice and for misrepresenting the capability of vehicles with diesel engines it imported into the U.S. The world's largest automaker agreed to pay $4.3 billion in fines and penalties in January but that deal still must be approved by a federal judge, and an executive representing the company is expected
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
