Volvo 'continues to support' Uber after Arizona self-driving car accident

Volvo is standing by its partnership with Uber, despite the ride-hailing company's string of public relations disasters, including a high-profile accident this weekend that led to Uber temporarily shutting down its self-driving testing program. On Saturday, Uber suspended its self-driving pilot program -- which uses Volvo XC90 SUVs -- after one of the vehicles crashed in Tempe, Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.