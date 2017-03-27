Volvo 'continues to support' Uber aft...

Volvo 'continues to support' Uber after Arizona self-driving car accident

16 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

Volvo is standing by its partnership with Uber, despite the ride-hailing company's string of public relations disasters, including a high-profile accident this weekend that led to Uber temporarily shutting down its self-driving testing program. On Saturday, Uber suspended its self-driving pilot program -- which uses Volvo XC90 SUVs -- after one of the vehicles crashed in Tempe, Arizona.

