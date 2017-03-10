Volkswagen pleads guilty in U.S. dies...

Volkswagen pleads guilty in U.S. diesel emissions scandal

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Volkswagen pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy and obstruction of justice in a brazen scheme to get around U.S. pollution rules on nearly 600,000 diesel vehicles by using software to suppress emissions of nitrogen oxide during tests. The German automaker has agreed to pay $4.3 billion in civil and criminal penalties - the largest ever levied by the U.S. government against an automaker - although VW's total cost of the scandal has been pegged at about $21 billion, including a pledge to repair or buy back vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MB SD Connect Compact 4 2017.3 Star Diagnosis w... 12 hr car-diagnostic-tool 1
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Fordeler med... 16 hr klaraustria 1
News This Is Apparently What Happened To That Ford F... 18 hr commenters 1
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Voordelen va... Wed klaraustria 1
Super Silca SBB Key Programmer from aliexpress (Mar '14) Wed Mando76 9
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Wed YouPharts 7
News Mexican official reaffirms hard line on tariffs Tue ThomasA 4
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,143 • Total comments across all topics: 279,448,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC