Volkswagen pleads guilty in U.S. diesel emissions scandal

Volkswagen pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy and obstruction of justice in a brazen scheme to get around U.S. pollution rules on nearly 600,000 diesel vehicles by using software to suppress emissions of nitrogen oxide during tests. The German automaker has agreed to pay $4.3 billion in civil and criminal penalties - the largest ever levied by the U.S. government against an automaker - although VW's total cost of the scandal has been pegged at about $21 billion, including a pledge to repair or buy back vehicles.

