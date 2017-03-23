Utah Now Has The Harshest Anti-Drunk Driving Laws In The U.S.
A protester holds a sign during a rally at the Utah State Capitol Friday, March 17, 2017, in Salt Lake City. Photo credit: Rick Bowmer/AP Images Utah governor Gary Herbert signed some of the strictest drunken driving limits in the nation into law yesterday, prompting protests from those working in the tourism and restaurant industries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vpecker has updated from V8.9 to V9.0
|Fri
|eobdtool
|1
|Vpecker easydiag scanner update to v4.13 (Nov '15)
|Fri
|eobdtool
|12
|Renault CAN CLIP V152 released (Nov '15)
|Thu
|eobdtool
|4
|Renault diagnostic tool , choose COM Bluetooth ...
|Thu
|eobdtool
|2
|Renault can clip v162 issues & solutions
|Thu
|eobdtool
|2
|Renault CAN Clip Diagnostic interface software...
|Thu
|eobdtool
|3
|Elsawin 5.3 Windows 7 32bit Installation with S...
|Thu
|uobd2
|3
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC