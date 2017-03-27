Uber self-driving car project at risk...

Uber self-driving car project at risk as engineer may face charges

A judge said he's inclined to slap an order on Uber Technologies Inc. that may impede its self-driving car program after being told its director won't testify because he faces possible criminal action for allegedly stealing Alphabet Inc.'s trade secrets. A lawyer for Anthony Levandowski, who left Alphabet's Waymo unit last year and is now head of Uber's driverless car project, told a San Francisco federal judge Wednesday the engineer would be asserting his rights under the Constitution's Fifth Amendment, protecting a person from incriminating himself, according to a transcript of the closed-door court hearing.

