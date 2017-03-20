Uber Is Losing A Ton Of People
I guess it's to be expected when your company is accused of widespread sexual harassment , is run by an arrogant jerkwad , and could be entirely derailed thanks to the alleged theft of self-driving car designs -but damn, Uber is losing a flurry of people. The latest is Jeff Jones, the ride-hailing giant's president who, last month, conducted a disaster of a question-and-answer session with drivers.
