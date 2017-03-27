Uber Engineer At Center Of Major Tech Lawsuit Might Face Criminal Charges: Report
Anthony Levandowski, the Uber executive at the center of an acrimonious legal battle between the ride-hailing giant and Waymo, could face criminal charges in the high-profile case of alleged self-driving car tech theft, according to the New York Times . Uber's year hasn't gone well.
