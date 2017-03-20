Trump Courts Labor Leadership - Will The UAW Turn Their Back On The Democratic Party?
President Donald Trump is returning to one of American labor's last remaining strongholds with a message that could drive a wedge between long Democratic-leaning union leadership and members that are breaking ranks. Trump will court UAW members in their backyard Wednesday, pledging to reopen a review of auto industry fuel economy standards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OBDSTAR Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge Key Programmer F104
|7 hr
|Ambrosio
|1
|VPECKER Easydiag V6.4 released (Jan '16)
|10 hr
|eobdtool
|2
|XTUNER E3 Vpecker Easydiag Diagnostic Tool Veh...
|10 hr
|eobdtool
|2
|Vpecker easydiag scanner update to v4.13 (Nov '15)
|10 hr
|eobdtool
|11
|Digimaster3 vehicle model supported(FAQ) (Jun '16)
|10 hr
|eobdtool
|2
|clone Miracle A9: SEC-E9 key cutting machine
|10 hr
|eobdtool
|2
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Vikten av av...
|15 hr
|klaraustria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC