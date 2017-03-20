Trump Courts Labor Leadership - Will ...

Trump Courts Labor Leadership - Will The UAW Turn Their Back On The Democratic Party?

11 hrs ago Read more: AutoSpies

President Donald Trump is returning to one of American labor's last remaining strongholds with a message that could drive a wedge between long Democratic-leaning union leadership and members that are breaking ranks. Trump will court UAW members in their backyard Wednesday, pledging to reopen a review of auto industry fuel economy standards.

