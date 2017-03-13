Trump answers auto industry call for ...

Trump answers auto industry call for review of expensive rules

11 hrs ago

The focus of President Donald Trump's visit will be "highlighting the need to eliminate burdens from regulations that needlessly hinder meaningful job growth." When President Donald Trump visits the Detroit area this week, he'll come bearing a gift: a first step toward relaxing rules that could cost automakers about $33 billion.

