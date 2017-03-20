The SUV Assault Continues: Volkswagen To Bring T-Roc Crossover To US Market In 2019
Following the launch of the seven-seat Tiguan and the bigger Atlas, Volkswagen's crossover and SUV assault will continue this year with the introduction of a new compact model. Previewed three years ago by the T-Roc concept, the new high-riding model from Wolfsburg is said to come out on the old continent in August, so we'll likely see it one month later at the Frankfurt Motor Show.
