The SUV Assault Continues: Volkswagen...

The SUV Assault Continues: Volkswagen To Bring T-Roc Crossover To US Market In 2019

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: AutoSpies

Following the launch of the seven-seat Tiguan and the bigger Atlas, Volkswagen's crossover and SUV assault will continue this year with the introduction of a new compact model. Previewed three years ago by the T-Roc concept, the new high-riding model from Wolfsburg is said to come out on the old continent in August, so we'll likely see it one month later at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07) 4 hr cmeredith 302
Original Xhorse VVDI2 BMW Key Programmer Feedback 14 hr diyobd2 1
Review on Xhorse VVDI2 & BMW mini 2012 CAS3 15 hr diyobd2 2
Launch X431 V 8inch Tablet Full System Diagnost... Mar 18 lalaura 4
OBDSTAR Brand products Update Mar 17 eobdtool 1
OBDSTAR F104 read Chrysler Jeep Dodge pin code ... Mar 17 eobdtool 1
Launch X431 V 8 inch Vehicle List: Mar 17 car-diagnostic-tool 2
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,869 • Total comments across all topics: 279,694,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC