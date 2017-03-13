The First Malibu Cars & Coffee Of 201...

The First Malibu Cars & Coffee Of 2017 Was Eerily Beautiful

Heavy fog and an extra dark start time seemed to keep the most extreme and expensive cars home last weekend, but it still made for a cool and eerie atmosphere. I dragged my dad out of bed and made him truck all the way from the west side of Los Angeles to Malibu with me in my Scout just so I could realize a life-long fantasy of tailgating at Cars & Coffee.

