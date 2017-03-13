Tesla's Potential Body Shop Backlog N...

Tesla's Potential Body Shop Backlog Nightmare

With production of the Tesla Model 3 supposedly coming soon, the automaker's ability to successfully bring the sedan to production has been the subject of intense speculation. But after a financial analyst published a disaster account last week of how it has taken eight months to repair his Model S, another question has been front-and-center: Can Tesla and its repair network fix these cars in a timely fashion, especially when it's counting on mass sales of the Model 3? Evan Niu, a writer at the finance website Motley Fool and a former Tesla employee, detailed his experience in a March 7 post on how his Model S has been in the shop for eight months after being rear-ended.

