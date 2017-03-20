Tesla Model S Torched In Weird Superc...

Tesla Model S Torched In Weird Supercharger Fire

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

Tesla is investigating what appears to be an unusual fire that torched a Model S P85 at a Supercharger station in Shanghai. And the vehicle reportedly wasn't charging at the time it set fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexican official reaffirms hard line on tariffs 4 hr ThomasA 4
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Fordele ved ... 7 hr klaraustria 1
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... 8 hr ConsidersPhartz 2
Xtuner-X500 software has been upgraded! Mon car-diagnostic-tool 2
obdstar x300 dp user manual Mon car-diagnostic-tool 3
How to retract BMW E90 E-brake by Foxwell NT510 Mon car-diagnostic-tool 1
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Ekspertise p... Mon klaraustria 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,791 • Total comments across all topics: 279,391,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC