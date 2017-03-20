Tesla Model S Torched In Weird Supercharger Fire
Tesla is investigating what appears to be an unusual fire that torched a Model S P85 at a Supercharger station in Shanghai. And the vehicle reportedly wasn't charging at the time it set fire.
