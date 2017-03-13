Tesla Is Killing Off Its Cheapest Model S Options Less Than A Year After Introducing Them
Sorry, fellow penny pinchers: Less than a year after reintroducing a cheaper 60 kWh battery into its Model S lineup, Tesla will kill off that option in order to "simplify the ordering process." It sounds like Tesla's doing that because most people just buy the more expensive version or upgrade to it later.
