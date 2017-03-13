Tesla Is Killing Off Its Cheapest Mod...

Tesla Is Killing Off Its Cheapest Model S Options Less Than A Year After Introducing Them

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

Sorry, fellow penny pinchers: Less than a year after reintroducing a cheaper 60 kWh battery into its Model S lineup, Tesla will kill off that option in order to "simplify the ordering process." It sounds like Tesla's doing that because most people just buy the more expensive version or upgrade to it later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07) 6 hr Truckdog 301
Launch X431 V 8inch Tablet Full System Diagnost... 22 hr lalaura 4
OBDSTAR Brand products Update Fri eobdtool 1
OBDSTAR F104 read Chrysler Jeep Dodge pin code ... Fri eobdtool 1
Launch X431 V 8 inch Vehicle List: Fri car-diagnostic-tool 2
MB SD Connect Compact 4 2017.3 Star Diagnostic ... Fri car-diagnostic-tool 1
Obdstar F104 key programmer for Chrysler Jeep D... Thu uobd2 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iraq
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,829 • Total comments across all topics: 279,653,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC