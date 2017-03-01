Tavares is a maestro who wants to orc...

Tavares is a maestro who wants to orchestrate Opel's revival

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Carlos Tavares, the energetic executive who plans to fold General Motors' European operations into France's PSA Group, is a modest man despite his high ambitions. Tavares spent the first ten minutes of PSA's 2016 financial results press conference here last month thanking everyone present.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Launch CR9081 DIY Scanner Functions List Fri car-diagnostic-tool 2
Xtuner-X500 software has been upgraded! Thu uobd2 1
obdstar x300 dp user manual Mar 1 eobdtool 2
XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15) Mar 1 Tom 17
AUTEL MaxiDAS DS808 With Powerful Function Bet... Feb 28 uobd2 2
Autel MaxiDAS DS808 vs. Autel DS708 diagnostic ... Feb 28 Ambrosio 1
Autel Maxidas DS808 Auto Diangostic Tool Auto U... Feb 27 car-diagnostic-tool 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,378 • Total comments across all topics: 279,331,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC