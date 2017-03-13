Syrian Car Enthusiast's 30-Car Collection Destroyed In Civil War
Syrian car collector and enthusiast Mohammed Mohiedin Anis fled his home city of Aleppo last year when the battle for the city intensified as government forces pushed out rebel fighters. He returned this year to find his home and his collection of 30 classic cars in ruins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC