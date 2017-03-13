Syrian Car Enthusiast's 30-Car Collec...

Syrian Car Enthusiast's 30-Car Collection Destroyed In Civil War

Syrian car collector and enthusiast Mohammed Mohiedin Anis fled his home city of Aleppo last year when the battle for the city intensified as government forces pushed out rebel fighters. He returned this year to find his home and his collection of 30 classic cars in ruins.

