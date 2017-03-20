Someone Actually Shot Down A $200 Dro...

Someone Actually Shot Down A $200 Drone From Amazon With A Patriot Missile

Read more: Jalopnik

U.S. General David Perkins told an audience at a military symposium recently that a U.S. ally shot down a $200 drone with a Patriot missile, usually used to take down Iraqi Scuds. He said the drone "did not stand a chance against a Patriot," according to video of his remarks.

