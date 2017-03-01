Shop Owner Smashes The Front Of A Por...

Shop Owner Smashes The Front Of A Porsche 911 GT3 RS In Joyride Mishap

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

It's the worst nightmare of car enthusiasts everywhere. A member of the Porsche forum Rennlist left his 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS at the Bob Hindson Racing shop in Kansas City, Missouri, to have new headers, exhaust and a tune installed, but the shop owner hit a building while out on a drive and totaled the prized Porsche.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Launch CR9081 DIY Scanner Functions List Mar 3 car-diagnostic-tool 2
Xtuner-X500 software has been upgraded! Mar 2 uobd2 1
obdstar x300 dp user manual Mar 1 eobdtool 2
XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15) Mar 1 Tom 17
AUTEL MaxiDAS DS808 With Powerful Function Bet... Feb 28 uobd2 2
Autel MaxiDAS DS808 vs. Autel DS708 diagnostic ... Feb 28 Ambrosio 1
Autel Maxidas DS808 Auto Diangostic Tool Auto U... Feb 27 car-diagnostic-tool 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,589 • Total comments across all topics: 279,337,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC