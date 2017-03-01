Shitstorm Of Drama Engulfs Two Popular YouTube Channels Over Busted RX-7
Rob Dahm -the popular YouTuber who built the absolute-bonkers, first ever four-rotor, all-wheel drive Mazda RX-7 -let other popular YouTuber Vehicle Virgins drive his other RX-7 . Sadly, during that drive, the hood was damaged, and now there's a shitstorm happening on YouTube and Twitter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Launch CR9081 DIY Scanner Functions List
|Fri
|car-diagnostic-tool
|2
|Xtuner-X500 software has been upgraded!
|Thu
|uobd2
|1
|obdstar x300 dp user manual
|Wed
|eobdtool
|2
|XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15)
|Mar 1
|Tom
|17
|AUTEL MaxiDAS DS808 With Powerful Function Bet...
|Feb 28
|uobd2
|2
|Autel MaxiDAS DS808 vs. Autel DS708 diagnostic ...
|Feb 28
|Ambrosio
|1
|Autel Maxidas DS808 Auto Diangostic Tool Auto U...
|Feb 27
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC