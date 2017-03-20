Richard Hammond 'Not Dead' After Serious Motorcycle Crash During Grand Tour Filming
While filming an episode of The Grand Tour in Mozambique, host Richard Hammond wrecked his motorcycle , sustaining a head injury that left him laying unconscious in the road, far from anywhere where he could receive comprehensive medical attention. Things seem to have worked out fine, since Hammond now claims he is, in his own words, "not dead."
