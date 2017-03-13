Rally Mexico Blames Trump And Dieselg...

Rally Mexico Blames Trump And Dieselgate For Its Near-Death Experience

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

The World Rally Championship race Rally Mexico produced one of the most incredible rally endings in years after Kris Meeke got lost in a parking lot on the last stage. But Rally Mexico happened among financial peril this year, per Motorsport.com , due to rising costs in the wake of Donald Trump's election combined with the withdrawal of Volkswagen as a major sponsor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Vikten av av... 2 hr klaraustria 1
OBDSTAR F104 Chrysler Jeep & Dodge Pin Code Reader 19 hr car-diagnostic-tool 1
Launch X431 V 8 inch Vehicle List: 19 hr car-diagnostic-tool 1
Launch X431 V 8inch Tablet Full System Diagnost... 19 hr car-diagnostic-tool 3
OBDSTAR F104 Key Programmer + Odometer Adjustme... 19 hr My Car repair Park 1
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Korrekt styr... Tue klaraustria 1
1993 Chevrolet C2500 Fuse Box Problem Tue GeneRowley 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,819 • Total comments across all topics: 279,578,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC