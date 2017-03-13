Rally Mexico Blames Trump And Dieselgate For Its Near-Death Experience
The World Rally Championship race Rally Mexico produced one of the most incredible rally endings in years after Kris Meeke got lost in a parking lot on the last stage. But Rally Mexico happened among financial peril this year, per Motorsport.com , due to rising costs in the wake of Donald Trump's election combined with the withdrawal of Volkswagen as a major sponsor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC