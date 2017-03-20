Trump: Ford to announce 'major' Michigan investment The president has sought credit for Ford's plans, but much of it was already in place. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://usat.ly/2oubTPc President Trump greets Ford CEO Mark Fields in a meeting Jan. 24 at the White House that included Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne and General Motors CEO Mary Barra.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.