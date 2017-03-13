Prepare To Cry Because Detroit-Area Thieves Cut Up And Burned A Classic 1960 Corvette
A man from Bellaire, Michigan was preparing to take his gorgeous restomod 1960 Corvette to Autorama, a huge custom car show in Detroit's Cobo Hall. But the car never made it there, because someone stole it, chopped it into bits, and- what kind of bastard does this- set it on fire, Fox 32 reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Fordelarna m...
|8 hr
|klaraustria
|1
|How to Unlock Audi 7945AC via TM100 key pro
|Mon
|Ambrosio
|1
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Voordelen va...
|Sun
|klaraustria
|1
|LINCOLN vs CADILLAC: Which is better??? (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Idiot
|250
|Buy a new NSX and you can put the badges on as ...
|Sun
|Proud Hondroid
|1
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Sat
|StagePhartss
|8
|Watch This Man Save An Elderly Woman From Being...
|Mar 11
|31117SBR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC