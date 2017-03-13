Prepare To Cry Because Detroit-Area T...

Prepare To Cry Because Detroit-Area Thieves Cut Up And Burned A Classic 1960 Corvette

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

A man from Bellaire, Michigan was preparing to take his gorgeous restomod 1960 Corvette to Autorama, a huge custom car show in Detroit's Cobo Hall. But the car never made it there, because someone stole it, chopped it into bits, and- what kind of bastard does this- set it on fire, Fox 32 reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Fordelarna m... 8 hr klaraustria 1
How to Unlock Audi 7945AC via TM100 key pro Mon Ambrosio 1
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Voordelen va... Sun klaraustria 1
Poll LINCOLN vs CADILLAC: Which is better??? (Jan '08) Sun Idiot 250
News Buy a new NSX and you can put the badges on as ... Sun Proud Hondroid 1
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Sat StagePhartss 8
News Watch This Man Save An Elderly Woman From Being... Mar 11 31117SBR 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. Egypt
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,791 • Total comments across all topics: 279,537,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC