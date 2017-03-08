Poor Fernando Alonso Gets To Compare ...

Poor Fernando Alonso Gets To Compare His Busted McLaren To A Formula 2 Car Now

Ever since Formula One adopted what fans lovingly dubbed the " Verstappen Rule " mandating more experience and a minimum age for drivers to receive an F1 superlicense, there has been one lingering question: what on earth is a Formula Two? Now we know: the GP2 series will be rebranding itself as Formula Two, reports Motorsport.com -which was what most of us expected anyway. The ex-GP2 series is, of course, a significant step down from the F1 big league it supports.

