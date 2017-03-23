Pit decision costs Martin Truex Jr. chance at second NASCAR victory in 2017
A decision to stay out on slightly older tires may have cost Martin Truex Jr. a chance at his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season on Sunday at Auto Club Speedway. Truex led 73 laps in the Auto Club 400, won the second stage and looked like the only driver capable of taking the fight to eventual winner Kyle Larson.
