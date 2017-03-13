Pink Floyd's Drummer Crashed His McLaren F1 GTR
This one will make your heart hurt. While out at Goodwood Circuit for the 75th Members' Meeting on Sunday, Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason slammed into an outside wall with his McLaren F1 GTR on a parade lap.
