Our Infrastructure Is Pure Shit So Anarchists Are Filling Potholes In Portland
If you have a pulse and have driven in a car, you understand our roadways suck. That's also true in Portland, Oregon, where a group of self-described anarchists have reportedly patched a few potholes to call attention to the piece of shit that is the city's roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vpecker easydiag scanner update to v4.13 (Nov '15)
|4 min
|eobdtool
|12
|Renault CAN CLIP V152 released (Nov '15)
|1 hr
|eobdtool
|4
|Renault diagnostic tool , choose COM Bluetooth ...
|1 hr
|eobdtool
|2
|Renault can clip v162 issues & solutions
|1 hr
|eobdtool
|2
|Renault CAN Clip Diagnostic interface software...
|1 hr
|eobdtool
|3
|Elsawin 5.3 Windows 7 32bit Installation with S...
|4 hr
|uobd2
|3
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Effekterna a...
|5 hr
|klaraustria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC