Other Motorsports
Alvaro Parente, the 2016 Pirelli World Challenge GT champion , picked up where he left off with a decisive victory in the season-opening race Saturday on the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg street course. Parente, who qualified third in his K-PAX McLaren 650S, took the lead from surprise polesitter Daniel Mancinelli and his new TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 on the second lap, and was never seriously challenged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|15 hr
|StagePhartss
|9
|Watch This Man Save An Elderly Woman From Being...
|17 hr
|31117SBR
|1
|Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12)
|Fri
|Maria
|179
|MB SD Connect Compact 4 2017.3 Star Diagnosis w...
|Thu
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Fordeler med...
|Thu
|klaraustria
|1
|This Is Apparently What Happened To That Ford F...
|Thu
|commenters
|1
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Voordelen va...
|Mar 8
|klaraustria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC