Other Motorsports

Alvaro Parente, the 2016 Pirelli World Challenge GT champion , picked up where he left off with a decisive victory in the season-opening race Saturday on the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg street course. Parente, who qualified third in his K-PAX McLaren 650S, took the lead from surprise polesitter Daniel Mancinelli and his new TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 on the second lap, and was never seriously challenged.

