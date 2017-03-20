Opel cleared in French emissions prob...

Opel cleared in French emissions probe; others accused of fraud

8 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Opel cleared in French emissions probe; others accused of fraud French authorities said they have closed their investigation into Opel, having found no "facts constituting an infraction of fraud." Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mHikNT An Opel logo in front of a factory of the German Opel car company in Kaiserslautern, Germany, 08 March 2017.

