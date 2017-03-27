No panic says Mercedes F1 technical d...

No panic says Mercedes F1 technical director James Allison after Ferrari victory

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

James Allison has hailed Ferrari's return to winning form but vowed to hit back at his former employer. The highly respected engineer ended his stint as Ferrari's technical director last year amid tragedy and acrimony, switching to Mercedes for 2017 to run its technical division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top 2 reasons to buy X100 PAD2 1 hr eobdtool 1
which tool should you use for PSG16 ECU program... Fri uobd2 2
Skp900 5.0 update plan, coming soon Thu Ambrosio 2
News I'm A Private Eye Looking For A Stealthy Ride F... Thu Roberts 7
MOT Test of Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group? Thu steveyizz 4
News 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-class / GL450 / GL550 Spy... (Jul '11) Thu dasiener 4
Tips to cut plastic emergency keys with Condor ... Wed Ambrosio 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,965,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC