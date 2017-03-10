NLRB rules against Hyundai in holiday plant walkout A judge says Hyundai violated the rights of three workers when it fired them last year Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mt38ad MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- The Hyundai assembly plant here violated the rights of three workers when it fired them last year after a holiday-season work schedule dispute, according to a ruling by a National Labor Relations Board judge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.