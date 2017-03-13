Nissan puts its stamp on Mitsubishi w...

Nissan puts its stamp on Mitsubishi with management shuffle

9 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Nissan Motor Corp., the most international and diverse of Japan's automakers, is increasing its stamp on new alliance partner Mitsubishi Motor Corp. though a new management shuffle that puts more foreigners and a woman into top executive slots. The personnel changes, announced Tuesday, aim to align Mitsubishi's management structure with that of its top shareholder and give it a broader outlook, Mitsubishi CEO Osamu Masuko said in a conference call.

Chicago, IL

