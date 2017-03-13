Nissan puts its stamp on Mitsubishi with management shuffle
Nissan Motor Corp., the most international and diverse of Japan's automakers, is increasing its stamp on new alliance partner Mitsubishi Motor Corp. though a new management shuffle that puts more foreigners and a woman into top executive slots. The personnel changes, announced Tuesday, aim to align Mitsubishi's management structure with that of its top shareholder and give it a broader outlook, Mitsubishi CEO Osamu Masuko said in a conference call.
Read more at Automotive News.
