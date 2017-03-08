Nissan Measures Vehicle Performance in Camel Power
Horsepower is a great indicator of how a vehicle will perform on the road, but it's not as strong at signaling how it will manage off the beaten path. That's why Nissan has come up with its own unit of measurement: camel power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LINCOLN vs CADILLAC: Which is better??? (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Idiot
|250
|Buy a new NSX and you can put the badges on as ...
|6 hr
|Proud Hondroid
|1
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|22 hr
|StagePhartss
|8
|Watch This Man Save An Elderly Woman From Being...
|Sat
|31117SBR
|1
|Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12)
|Fri
|Maria
|179
|MB SD Connect Compact 4 2017.3 Star Diagnosis w...
|Thu
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Fordeler med...
|Thu
|klaraustria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC