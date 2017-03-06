New York to launch $2,000 electric ca...

New York to launch $2,000 electric car tax rebate on April 1st

Read more: New York Daily News

Nearly a year after the state legislature approved it, New York is on the verge of rolling out its first-ever tax rebate for electric vehicles. Last April, as part of the state's $96.2 billion budget, New York lawmakers approved a $2,000 rebate for residents who purchase a battery-powered vehicle.

