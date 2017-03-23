New Toyota Mirai billboards in California help clear the air
Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles like the Mirai are one possible step toward the future of mass-produced zero-emission vehicles, and this billboard campaign helps promote the concept. Toyota took zero-emission motoring to the next level with its Mirai fuel cell electric vehicle, which is currently available only in California.
