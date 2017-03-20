New Opel Corsa delayed as PSA pushes technical convergence
The next Opel/Vauxhall Corsa will be delayed as new owner PSA Group moves to shift the brand's next-generation cars onto the French automaker's platforms. Opel's lineup will be redeveloped with PSA technology and vehicle architectures with the first new PSA-based Opel models due around 2020.
