NASCAR Didn't Penalize Anyone In The Busch VS. Logano Fight Because Of Course Not
NASCAR gave out zero penalties for the last-lap on-track contact between Kyle Busch and Joey Logano and the subsequent fight that followed, per NASCAR's post-race penalty report . Of course they didn't! All's fair in love, war and getting everybody to talk about NASCAR thanks to a ridiculous post-race fight.
