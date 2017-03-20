Nabbed VW Executive To Face Federal Charges Over DieselGate In April
Oliver Schmidt, who was the chief of Volkswagen's environmental and engineering center in Michigan, faces 11 felony charges that could put him in prison for up to 169 years if he is convicted.
