Mercedes will recall 1 million newer vehicles globally, 307,629 in U.S., after 51 fires
Daimler AG said it will recall 1 million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported. The German automaker said that no injuries or deaths have been reported to them regarding the vehicles.
