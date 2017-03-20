Mercedes-Benz Recalling Roughly 308,0...

Mercedes-Benz Recalling Roughly 308,000 U.S. Cars for Fire Risk

Read more: Motor Trend

Mercedes-Benz will recall roughly 1 million vehicles worldwide due to a fire risk involving a starter part. Of those 1 million vehicles, approximately 308,000 affected cars and SUVs are located in the U.S. According to a regulatory disclosure filed by Mercedes , the fires stem from a flawed current limiter or fuse that can overheat and melt other parts after repeated attempts to start.

