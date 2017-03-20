Mercedes-AMG goes greener with 4-door GT Concept
The Mercedes-AMG GT Concept is finished in a Hot Red paint that is supposed to shimmer in the light, Mercedes said Photo credit: NEWSPRESS Mercedes-AMG plans a four-door sports car with optional electric power based on a concept introduced at the Geneva auto show. The Mercedes-AMG GT Concept is the second AMG model equipped with "EQ Power+," Mercedes said, noting that it can be operated in three modes: pure electric, pure combustion or a combination of both.
