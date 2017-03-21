Marchionne is 'waiting with anticipation' to meet VW chief
Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday he was looking forward to meeting Volkswagen boss Matthias Mueller to discuss a possible tie-up between the two carmakers but added he hadn't seen his counterpart in six to seven months. Marchionne has long advocated car industry mergers to share the costs of making cleaner and more technologically advanced vehicles and has repeatedly relayed his desire via the media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Launch X431 V vs. Autocom /Delphi which is better
|8 min
|Ambrosio
|1
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Riktig eksos...
|5 hr
|klaraustria
|1
|VVDI Prog Programmer 4.4.0 Test Results (Mar '16)
|20 hr
|diyobd2
|2
|Autel DS808 price, update, review, car list, forum
|21 hr
|lalaura
|1
|How to connect Launch X431 V 8 inch to WiFi or ...
|23 hr
|Ambrosio
|1
|Autel MaxiDAS DS808 vs. Autel DS708 diagnostic ...
|23 hr
|lalaura
|4
|Tips on using OBDSTAR X-300 DP:
|23 hr
|eobdtool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC