Lamborghini Rips NA1 4rburgring Produ...

Lamborghini Rips NA1 4rburgring Production Car Record Into Shreds;...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

FLASH! BANG! ZOOM! THE NEW LAMBORGHINI HURACAN PERFORMANTE JUST SMASHED THROUGH THE PRODUCTION CAR LAP RECORD AT THE NURBURGRING . Holy fuck! Who saw that one coming? YOU DID.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
obdstar x300 dp user manual 1 hr eobdtool 2
XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15) 9 hr Tom 17
AUTEL MaxiDAS DS808 With Powerful Function Bet... 21 hr uobd2 2
Autel MaxiDAS DS808 vs. Autel DS708 diagnostic ... 22 hr Ambrosio 1
Autel Maxidas DS808 Auto Diangostic Tool Auto U... Mon car-diagnostic-tool 1
carprog clone version, how it work? (Jan '16) Feb 26 Thorek92 4
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb 25 CTguy1955 559
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,349 • Total comments across all topics: 279,242,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC