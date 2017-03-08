Kris Meeke wins WRC Rally Guanajuato Mexico in damaged Citro n
Kris Meeke won Guanajuato Rally Mexico on Sunday despite almost throwing victory away when he crashed off the road into a spectator car park less than a kilometer from the finish. A fourth career win seemed assured when Meeke carried nearly a 40-second lead over SA©bastien Ogier into the final gravel road speed test in the mountains near LeA3n.
