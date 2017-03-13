John Force, Chevy, along with Schumacher, Line and Krawiec lead...

John Force raced to the Funny Car qualifying lead Friday evening at the 48th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway. Tony Schumacher , Jason Line and Eddie Krawiec are also provisional qualifying leaders at the third of 24 events on the 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

