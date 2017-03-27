Jaguar Is Concerned That They Are Becoming Too Popular
S. volume more than doubled in 2016, rising to a 12-year high thanks to the launch of an all-new entry-level sedan and the brand's first-ever SUV. The XE and F-Pace, which now account for nearly three-quarters of Jaguar's U.S. volume, have taken the brand to a high-volume place Jaguar hasn't visited since the X-Type roamed dealer forecourts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2017 Honda Odyssey vs. 2018 Honda Odyssey: Buy ...
|3 hr
|Big John
|1
|Top 2 reasons to buy X100 PAD2
|4 hr
|eobdtool
|1
|which tool should you use for PSG16 ECU program...
|Fri
|uobd2
|2
|Skp900 5.0 update plan, coming soon
|Thu
|Ambrosio
|2
|I'm A Private Eye Looking For A Stealthy Ride F...
|Thu
|Roberts
|7
|MOT Test of Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group?
|Thu
|steveyizz
|4
|2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-class / GL450 / GL550 Spy... (Jul '11)
|Thu
|dasiener
|4
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC