Jaguar Is Concerned That They Are Becoming Too Popular

S. volume more than doubled in 2016, rising to a 12-year high thanks to the launch of an all-new entry-level sedan and the brand's first-ever SUV. The XE and F-Pace, which now account for nearly three-quarters of Jaguar's U.S. volume, have taken the brand to a high-volume place Jaguar hasn't visited since the X-Type roamed dealer forecourts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.