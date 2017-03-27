Jaguar Is Concerned That They Are Bec...

Jaguar Is Concerned That They Are Becoming Too Popular

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: AutoSpies

S. volume more than doubled in 2016, rising to a 12-year high thanks to the launch of an all-new entry-level sedan and the brand's first-ever SUV. The XE and F-Pace, which now account for nearly three-quarters of Jaguar's U.S. volume, have taken the brand to a high-volume place Jaguar hasn't visited since the X-Type roamed dealer forecourts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2017 Honda Odyssey vs. 2018 Honda Odyssey: Buy ... 3 hr Big John 1
Top 2 reasons to buy X100 PAD2 4 hr eobdtool 1
which tool should you use for PSG16 ECU program... Fri uobd2 2
Skp900 5.0 update plan, coming soon Thu Ambrosio 2
News I'm A Private Eye Looking For A Stealthy Ride F... Thu Roberts 7
MOT Test of Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group? Thu steveyizz 4
News 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-class / GL450 / GL550 Spy... (Jul '11) Thu dasiener 4
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,759 • Total comments across all topics: 279,969,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC