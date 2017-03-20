Italian Police Bust Gang Plotting to Steal Enzo Ferrari's Body
There are some sick people in this world who would do anything to make a quick buck . You could argue that stealing is stealing, no matter what the item, but there's something especially twisted about stealing the body of a deceased person and holding it for ransom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MPPS V18 Clone Software 18.12.3.8 Free Download
|15 hr
|eobdtool
|1
|What do you need for diesel particulate filter ...
|16 hr
|eobdtool
|1
|Diagnose Ford Focus via Bluetooth ELM327 and To...
|16 hr
|Ambrosio
|1
|Foxwell NT510 Scanner Features and Benefits:
|18 hr
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|XTUNER E3 Vpecker Easydiag Diagnostic Tool Veh...
|Mon
|diyobd2
|3
|I'm A Private Eye Looking For A Stealthy Ride F...
|Mon
|Sergio Marchionne
|1
|Launch x431 v 8″ Wins,Better than old la...
|Mon
|uobd2
|7
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC