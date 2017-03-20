Italdesign, Airbus develop car that can be airlifted above traffic
Italdesign and aircraft manufacturer Airbus are working on a futuristic car whose upper body can be airlifted by a drone and flown above traffic congestion, sources said. Italdesign will debut a concept for the vehicle at the Geneva auto show on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Launch CR9081 DIY Scanner Functions List
|17 hr
|car-diagnostic-tool
|2
|Xtuner-X500 software has been upgraded!
|Thu
|uobd2
|1
|obdstar x300 dp user manual
|Wed
|eobdtool
|2
|XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15)
|Mar 1
|Tom
|17
|AUTEL MaxiDAS DS808 With Powerful Function Bet...
|Feb 28
|uobd2
|2
|Autel MaxiDAS DS808 vs. Autel DS708 diagnostic ...
|Feb 28
|Ambrosio
|1
|Autel Maxidas DS808 Auto Diangostic Tool Auto U...
|Feb 27
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC