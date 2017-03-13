Is the Ferrari 456 GT Venice still the perfect London grocery getter?
Over the years, the internet hive mind has figured out which cars the Brunei royal family likes to show off in European capitals and which ones they're not terribly fond of . One car that looks like a keeper is the Ferrari 456 GT Venice station wagon ordered in the 1990s by Prince Jefri Bolkiah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Launch X431 V 8inch Tablet Full System Diagnost...
|13 hr
|lalaura
|4
|OBDSTAR Brand products Update
|21 hr
|eobdtool
|1
|OBDSTAR F104 read Chrysler Jeep Dodge pin code ...
|21 hr
|eobdtool
|1
|Launch X431 V 8 inch Vehicle List:
|Fri
|car-diagnostic-tool
|2
|MB SD Connect Compact 4 2017.3 Star Diagnostic ...
|Fri
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|Obdstar F104 key programmer for Chrysler Jeep D...
|Thu
|uobd2
|1
|pathfinder problems (Jan '06)
|Thu
|Hazelwood16
|401
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC